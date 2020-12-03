James A. Hamilton, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Homegoing services for James A. Hamilton, Jr, 66, of North Charleston, SC will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12noon at Faith In Action Christian Fellowship Church, 2730 Gordon St., N. Charleston, SC 29405. His burial will be in Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC 29403. There will be a Walk-thru on Friday, 6:00-8:00 PM at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Phone # 843-744-8761. www.suburbanfh.com
. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his children, James Hilliard, Titinesha Hamilton Simmons and Zena Hamilton; siblings: Ivan Hamilton, Leroy Hamilton (Beatrice), Carl Hamilton, Linda Daye and Regina Drayton; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Leroy Rivers, manager; Rev. Michael Alston, assistant manager. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
