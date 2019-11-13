James A. Johnson N. Charleston - James A. "Sport" Johnson, 93, of North Charleston, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home. James was born on April 8, 1926 in Horry County to the late Norton A. and Claude Tyler Johnson. He is survived by his five children; Dale Johnson (Patsy), Wayne Johnson (Tina), Mike Johnson (Kay), Judy Lesesne (dcd. Winston) and Susan Stewart (Ray). James had 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Hilda Ray Johnson. The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at Noon in the Chapel with an entombment immediately following the services at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019