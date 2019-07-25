Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Knight. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 607 N Parler Ave St. George , SC 29477 (843)-563-3325 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 607 N Parler Ave St. George , SC 29477 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Harleyville Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Knight Harleyville, SC - James A. Knight, 95, died on July 24, 2019 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 5:00-7:00 PM, at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George, SC. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 27, at the Harleyville Cemetery. James was born on Sep 15, 1923, in Harleyville, SC, a son of the late Arlee and Maude Weathers Knight. He is survived by his daughter Hollace Boswell (Jim) of Charleston, SC, and son, James H. (Jimmy) Knight of Harleyville, SC, brother Wallace (Dicksie) Knight, and sisters: Mary K. Day, Frances K. Ardis, Catherine K. Reeves, Marie K. Weathers, Dot K. Smith, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ozella Q. Knight and siblings: Virginia K. Way, William Knight, Vickie K. Roberson, Jerome Knight, and Thelma Knight. The well being of his brothers and sisters was of utmost importance to him all of his life. He graduated from Harleyville High School in 1941 and lived longer than any of his classmates. James proudly served his country during WWII from 1943-1946 after enlisting in the Army Air Force and becoming a Parachute Rigger. He was a member of the 5th Bomb Group (H) Squadron and served in Southwest Pacific campaigns. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and attended a number of reunions with fellow veterans. In 2010 James had the privilege of touring Washington, DC, on an Honor Flight from Charleston. His WWII veteran caps became his most prized possessions and he took great pride in being thanked for his service by strangers. For over 37 years James was employed by Giant Portland Cement Co. He was president of the local union before moving into management as Quarry Foreman. James was instrumental and proud of his involvement in a project to build a drainage ditch around the town of Harleyville after WWII. Though he never married again James enjoyed long term relationships with many special women. He traveled to all 50 of the US states during his long retirement and enjoyed dancing, playing poker, frying fish outdoors, working on his land, and eating anything pickled. James was proud to have 2 self-sufficient children. Thank you to all the folks at the VVH who helped care for our Daddy. In lieu of flowers or memorials dance with your favorite partner tonight. Visit our guestbook at



