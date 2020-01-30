|
James A. Meree, Sr. CHARLESTON - James A. Meree Sr., 89, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest on January 6, 2020. Jim, as he was known to his friends, was a retired architectural designer. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margaret Meree. Also his children Al Meree, Jr. and Cynthia Taylor, one step-daughter Molly Bowden (Glenn) and three grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at The Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Old Town Rd. on February 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020