In Loving Memory Of My Beloved Husband JAMES A. (JT) THOMPSON Nov. 5, 1954 ~ Aug. 10, 2017 JT, you were my heart, my soul, my reason for being. We were peas and carrots, we were never apart, it was always "US". I was always right beside you. I miss you more than you will ever know. You were a loving and giving person. You broke my heart, you broke my spirit when you passed. I love you and miss you so very, very much. Until we meet in Heaven, I'm still your loving wife, Cindy