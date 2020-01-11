|
James Alexander Fraser Seabrook Island, SC - James Alexander Fraser, 83, known to friends as Jim, passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2019, after a long illness. He was born June 11, 1936, in Montreal, Canada, to Alexander Fraser and Evelyn Haldenby, the second of five children. Jim graduated from Sir George Williams University in Montreal and went on to work for many years for the C. H. Dexter Corporation of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and later for Interstate Nuclear Services, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Jim was passionate about sports and the outdoors. As a young man, he was a standout player for the Montreal Little Alouettes football team that won a Little Grey Cup Canadian junior championship. At different times he was a keen skier, kayaker, and snorkeler. Later in life he settled in Seabrook Island, where he was an avid bird watcher and golfer, who made many close friends in the Johns Island area golfing community. Deeply at home on Seabrook, Jim loved the island's natural beauty and wildlife. Jim will be remembered for his quick wit, friendly smile, and dedication to do-it-yourself home projects. He leaves behind his sister, Margaret Arthur; his son Chris Fraser, daughter Karen Fraser, and their spouses; his grandson Jamie Fraser; his former wife and children's mother, Isabelle Fraser; and his longtime companion, Kathy Ann Rabbit. At Jim's request, no public service is to be held. His family will carry out a private memorial ceremony. Donations in his memory may be made to the Seabrook Island Turtle Patrol. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020