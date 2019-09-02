James Allen Jackson HIGH POINT, NC - James Allen Jackson was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. His funeral will be held at Woodard Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1:00pm. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Interment in Jamestown, NC. He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Darrell Jackson; daughters, Toqui Kennedy (Bruce), RaShanda Jackson Pringle (RaShad); grandchildren: Darian, Bryleigh, Cianna (Darrell); Ryan (Toqui); Zahmir, Bryce, Bailey (RaShanda). Siblings: Robert Jackson, Darlene Jackson, Janet Jackson and John Calvin Jackson (Donna); Aunt Burtie Mae Patrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Jimmy is also survived by many young people he mentored and coached. Jimmy also cherished his friends, Warren Davis (Big Red), Jerry Powell (JP), Maurice McHartley (Mo), Dewey Williams (Big Dipper), Henry Fleming (Flem-Flam), John Mathis, Dexter Feaster, Tiny Archibald and Earl Monroe. The following family members preceded Jimmy in death: parents, Willie and Helen Haynes Jackson, brother, Rev. Willie Jackson, Jr. and sister Annette Sharon Jackson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 3, 2019