Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allen Jackson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM Woodard Funeral Home Funeral 1:00 PM Woodard Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

James Allen Jackson HIGH POINT, NC - James Allen Jackson was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. His funeral will be held at Woodard Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1:00pm. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Interment in Jamestown, NC. He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Darrell Jackson; daughters, Toqui Kennedy (Bruce), RaShanda Jackson Pringle (RaShad); grandchildren: Darian, Bryleigh, Cianna (Darrell); Ryan (Toqui); Zahmir, Bryce, Bailey (RaShanda). Siblings: Robert Jackson, Darlene Jackson, Janet Jackson and John Calvin Jackson (Donna); Aunt Burtie Mae Patrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Jimmy is also survived by many young people he mentored and coached. Jimmy also cherished his friends, Warren Davis (Big Red), Jerry Powell (JP), Maurice McHartley (Mo), Dewey Williams (Big Dipper), Henry Fleming (Flem-Flam), John Mathis, Dexter Feaster, Tiny Archibald and Earl Monroe. The following family members preceded Jimmy in death: parents, Willie and Helen Haynes Jackson, brother, Rev. Willie Jackson, Jr. and sister Annette Sharon Jackson. Visit our guestbook at



James Allen Jackson HIGH POINT, NC - James Allen Jackson was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. His funeral will be held at Woodard Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1:00pm. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Interment in Jamestown, NC. He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Darrell Jackson; daughters, Toqui Kennedy (Bruce), RaShanda Jackson Pringle (RaShad); grandchildren: Darian, Bryleigh, Cianna (Darrell); Ryan (Toqui); Zahmir, Bryce, Bailey (RaShanda). Siblings: Robert Jackson, Darlene Jackson, Janet Jackson and John Calvin Jackson (Donna); Aunt Burtie Mae Patrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Jimmy is also survived by many young people he mentored and coached. Jimmy also cherished his friends, Warren Davis (Big Red), Jerry Powell (JP), Maurice McHartley (Mo), Dewey Williams (Big Dipper), Henry Fleming (Flem-Flam), John Mathis, Dexter Feaster, Tiny Archibald and Earl Monroe. The following family members preceded Jimmy in death: parents, Willie and Helen Haynes Jackson, brother, Rev. Willie Jackson, Jr. and sister Annette Sharon Jackson. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close