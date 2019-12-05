|
|
Deacon James Allen Johnson FLORENCE, SC - Funeral service for Deacon James Allen Johnson, 87, will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday. December 7, 2019 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 S. Ravenel St. Florence. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Deacon Johnson was born on May 19, 1932, to the late Henry and Alice Johnson in Charleston, SC. He died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. "Johnson" as he was affectionately called, grew up in Pineville, SC, attended and graduated from Berkley County School Systems and then matriculated to Voorhees College in Denmark, SC. For better opportunities, he migrated to New York City but made a quick visit back to South Carolina to get the love of his life Rachel Singletary. At an early age, Deacon Johnson accepted Christ and joined Redeemer AME Church in Pineville, SC. After his retirement in 1988 for New York Transit Authority, the Johnsons relocated to Florence, SC and joined New Ebenezer Baptist Church. He was ordained as a Deacon, and served on several ministries in the church. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Rachel Singletary Johnson; a son, Bernard (Jacqueline) Johnson of Brooklyn, NY; a daughter, Quinette (Edwin) Serrano; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Leonia Bessent and Ruby Jones; three brothers-in-law, Issac Singletary, Roscoe (Leonisa) Singletary, and Robert (Yvonne) Singletary. Family visitation and viewing will be 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM prior to service, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 S. Ravenel St., Florence and other times the family will receive friends at Tara Village Subdivision - 1113 Cormac Ct., Florence. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019