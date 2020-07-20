James Allen Way Dorchester, SC - James Allen Way, 82, of Dorchester, SC died on July 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Dorchester Cemetery. James was born on December 31, 1937 in Orangeburg, SC, the son of the late Ervin Ross Way, Sr, and the late Eleanor Bonnett Way. James was a historian with the Upper Dorchester County Historical Society, the South Carolina Historical Society and South Carolina Archeological Society. He served in the United States Navy and worked at the Naval Shipyard in Charleston, SC where he retired in 1992. He was co-owner of Broad Street Printing with his wife where they retired in 1997. He was a member of Salem United Methodist church where he served on the board for a number of years. Jim leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 60 years, Imogene Risher Way; son, Randall S. Way; daughter, Victoria (Beth) Way, and specially mentioned, Dale (Shawne) Hathaway. Four grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Sherman, Dale (Alyssa) Hathaway, Kayla (Daniel) Carter and James (Samantha) Hathaway and seven great-grandchildren, Anthony (CJ) Vititoe, Braylin Vititoe, Paisley Behling, Leanne Grimes, Casey Carter, Boe Hathaway and Abel Hathaway. He is survived by his brother, Ervin (Patty) Way, Jr. of California; sisters, Bobbie (Frank) Walsh, Summerville; Jacqueline (Ancrum) Hilton, Ridgeville; Margret Lehmann, Myrtle Beach. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in his memory or to the Dorchester Cemetery fund at Salem United Methodist Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
