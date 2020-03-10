|
|
James "Drew" Andrew Simmons Hanahan - James "Drew" Andrew Simmons, III, 17, of Hanahan, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Drew was born on June 25, 2002, in Charleston, SC, son of Maria Lynn Simmons of Hanahan and James Andrew Simmons, Jr. of Charleston. He attended Howe Hall Arts Infused Magnet School, Marrington School of the Arts, and Berkeley Center of the Arts at Goose Creek High School. He was active in the Chamber Choir. He was a 2018-2020 baritone solo vocalist NATs winner at state and regional levels. Survivors in addition to his parents are: sister, Hannah Simmons of Hanahan; grandparents; Donald & Yvonne Mullins of Summerville; aunt and uncle, Dawn & Ricky Pearce of Dalton, GA; cousins: Robert Akins of Dalton, GA, Briana Yantorn of MO, and William Simmons of Charleston. He was predeceased by grandmother, Louise Veronee. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020