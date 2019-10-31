|
James "Squirrel" Archie Harris, Jr. Ravenel, SC - James "Squirrel" Archie Harris, Jr., 39, of Ravenel, husband of Julie Mills Harris, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Summerville Community Hospice House. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Sauldam Baptist Church, 5945 County Line Rd., Ravenel, SC 29470. Burial will follow at White Church Cemetery, Hwy 165, Ravenel, SC 29470. Flowers will be accepted. James was born on January 11, 1980 in Charleston, SC, son of the late James Archie Harris, Sr. and Debra White Harris of Ravenel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and trapping. Survivors in addition to his wife Julie are: two daughters: Gracie Lynn Harris and Annabelle Grace Harris both of Ravenel; two sisters: Wendy Cordray (Art) of Ravenel and Ashley Johnson (Dallas) of Ravenel; nephew: Wesley Wolfe; three nieces: Victoria Wolfe, Kaylyn Wolfe, and Annie Cordray; two sisters-in-law: Stacey Rudd (Daniel) of Grover, SC and Joanie Mills of Ladson.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019