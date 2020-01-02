|
James "Jim" Arthur Barbaree, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - James "Jim" Arthur Barbaree, Sr. lived a full and well-loved life from July 6, 1933 until January 1, 2020. Jim was born in Richland, Georgia, the eldest child of David Arthur and Louisa Hicks Barbaree. At the age of 14, Jim left home to attend Gordon Military College. He went on to graduate from the University of Georgia with a Degree in Forestry. After a period of time, Jim became employed with State Farm Insurance Agency where he retired after 30 years as a District Manager. Jim enjoyed college football, golfing, traveling, fishing and boating in Murrells Inlet, as well as spending time with family and friends. He remained active into his later years substitute teaching. His beloved English Bulldog "JB" brought an added joy to life life for 10 and a half years. Surviving are his wife and love of his life, Debra Hughey Jones-Barbaree; his four "bonus" children who adored him: Chuck Jones (Michelle), Julie Monahan (Scott), Elizabeth Ford (Tony), and Meredith Jones,III. 5 grandchildren: Ansley and Ella Monahan, Reese Jones, and Hayden and Gracie Ford and one great- granddaughter, Kali Caddell; his sister, Anne Page and brother, Earl Barbaree; "Arthur" his 14lb "therapy pup" and faithful companion. He was predeceased by his only daughter, Shelley Barbaree Taylor. The family would like to thank all of his caregivers, The Ark, Summerville Cardiac Rehab, All Care Living Services, as well as Roper St Francis Palliative and Hospice care for all their help and love during his battle with heart disease and vascular dementia. The family has chosen a private celebration of life. "And gradually his memory slipped a little, as memories do, even those with so much love attached to them; as if there is an unconscious healing process which mends us in spite of our desperate determination never to forget."
