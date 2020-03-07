|
James B. Near, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Lt. Col. James B. Near, Jr., Ret-USAF, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was previously employed at The Citadel in the Physics Department. Prior to teaching he was the Operating Principal for Keller Williams Charleston. Lt. Col. Near spent 20 years in the USAF working on advanced projects and weather systems. He was a crew member of the Typhoon Chasers and got his advanced degree in Atmospheric Science from NCSU with his undergraduate degree in Physics from The Citadel. He was active with St. Andrews Church and was an active swimmer with the Palmetto Masters Swim Team. Mr. Near is preceded in death by his parents, James B. Near, Sr. and Susan B. Near, of New York. He is survived by three children, James B. Near, III, of Burbank, CA; Hilary W. Near, of Charleston, SC; and Susan E. Oltmann, her husband Gregg Oltmann, their two children, Shelby & Hunter, and two great-grandchildren, of James Island, SC; two siblings, Susan K. Near, of Portland, Ore. and her life partner Diana Watson; Jean N. Rouse her husband, Charles W. Rouse Jr., and their daughter Katie Sigler and her husband Chad Sigler and their two children Bennett and Harrison, of The Woodlands, TX. A public memorial service will be held in the Summerall Chapel at The Citadel on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrew's Church, 440 Whilden St., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. The Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home and St. Andrews Church are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020