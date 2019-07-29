James Barry Wright James Island - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 27, 2019. He is the husband of Tamera DG Wright, the father of, James Johnathan and Justin Lewis Wright. The brother of, Betty Adolph, Wayne Anthony Moore (Brother), Keith (Ingram) Bright, Donna Fields, Lisa Downey-Hood and R. Irvin (Karen) Downey Jr. The brother-in-law of, Deboria, Fredrick and Darren (Carla). Mr. Wright was a IT Specialist with the North Charleston Sewer District. Funeral arrangements notice will be announced later. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019