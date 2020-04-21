|
James "Jim" Benjamin Davis SUMMERVILLE - James "Jim" Benjamin Davis, age 72 of Summerville SC passed away April 19, 2020. Jim is predeceased by his mother and father and loving uncle. Jim is survived by his sisters and brother, Dianne Grubbs (Earl), Anne Marie Turner (Ronnie), Mary Sassano (Vic), Paul Thomas Davis (Natalie) and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a wonderful man and dear to our hearts on so many levels. His smiling face and gentle way was so comforting to all. Heartfelt kindness goes out to his friends Catoe, Scott Wilson, Allan and Sandra Terry and to all other friends whose lives he has touched. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020