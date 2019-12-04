Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James "Jimmy" Blake Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late James "Jimmy" Blake are all invited to attend his Celebrations of Life Service, 11 AM, Friday, December 06, 2019 at St Mary's AME Church, 735 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC (Red Top Section). Interment: Red Top Community Cemetery. Mr. Blake will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. A Wake Service will be held at the church, Thursday, December 05, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM with the family hour being 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
