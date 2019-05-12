James Bobo

Obituary
James Bobo N. Charleston - Mr. James E. Bobo, 65 of North Charleston, a Longshoreman and the husband of Mrs. Lethia Keels-Bobo passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He is the father of James Graham, Travis Graham, Lakeisha Graham, Gia Crawford (Kendric), Niccoya Desassure, Spann (Avant), Gertrude Keels Bobo, DeVanta Seabrook, Malik Deassure and Gamahl Keels Bobo, his siblings Geraldine Rouse Hamilton, Mr. William, Sr. (Lottie), Nelson (Gwendolyn), Pernia Bobo-Mitchell (Edward), Anthony, Bruce (Nicole), Rhonda Roach (Kenneth),Rev. LaVaughn (Lucretia), Lamar, Rosalynn March, Carla McCray and Kevin Bobo (Latonya), other relatives and friends. Our loved one is in God's care and his arrangements will be announced by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, North Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 13, 2019
