James Brown N. Charleston - The family of Mr. James Brown announces his passing on Friday, June 14, 2019. Residence: 3823 Walnut St. N. Charleston, SC. The family invite you to attend his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 11:00AM at Enoch Chapel UM Church 2355 James Bell Dr. North Charleston, SC. Interment: Mon., June 24, 2019 12:00Noon at Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Mrs. Robin A. Dean; his children, Mrs. Deidra Brown (Albert) and Mrs. Wanda Glean (Simon); his stepson Mr. Edwin Nowell (Shykia); 5 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Brown will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00-8:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. James is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC. 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019