James Brown, Jr. Edisto Island - Mr. James Brown, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Residence: 767 Shagule Rd., Edisto Island, SC 29438. The relatives and friends of Mr. James Brown, Jr., are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:00 PM at Allen AME Church 8060 Bontany Bay Rd., Edisto Island, SC 29438. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife Mrs. Jacqueline Brown; his children, Mr. James T. Brown (Monique), Mr. Trevor A. Brown, and Ms. Chanell S. Brown; and siblings, Mrs. Shirley Johnson (Harrison), Ms. Hazel Drinkard, Mrs. Sonora Drayton (Jamie), Mr. Timothy Brown (Robin), and Mr. Steven Brown (Jackie). Viewing for Mr. Brown will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. He was a Master Carpenter. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019