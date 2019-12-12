Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Brown Jr. Obituary
James Brown, Jr. Edisto Island - Mr. James Brown, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Residence: 767 Shagule Rd., Edisto Island, SC 29438. The relatives and friends of Mr. James Brown, Jr., are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday, December 14, 2019 1:00 PM at Allen AME Church 8060 Bontany Bay Rd., Edisto Island, SC 29438. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife Mrs. Jacqueline Brown; his children, Mr. James T. Brown (Monique), Mr. Trevor A. Brown, and Ms. Chanell S. Brown; and siblings, Mrs. Shirley Johnson (Harrison), Ms. Hazel Drinkard, Mrs. Sonora Drayton (Jamie), Mr. Timothy Brown (Robin), and Mr. Steven Brown (Jackie). Viewing for Mr. Brown will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. He was a Master Carpenter. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now