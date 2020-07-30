James Brown, Jr. MONCKS CORNER - Graveside service for James Brown, Jr., 45, of Moncks Corner, SC, will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 10:00 a.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Ridgville, SC with Minister Stacey Parson officiating. Friends may call the funeral home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.- 7 pm at Stevens Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net
