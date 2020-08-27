James Brown WADMALAW ISLAND - James Brown, 88, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, Retired Army (SFC) and widower of Mrs. Mary Frances Brown, died on August 25, 2020. He is survived by his son, Les Brown (Andrea), grandchildren, Les Brown, Jr. and Erin Brown, brothers, Ralph Brown and Roger Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. A Walk Through viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 4 :00 to 6:00p.m. THE FAMILY WILL HAVE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE FOR MR. BROWN. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
