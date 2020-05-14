James C. Johnson EDISTO BEACH, SC - James C. Johnson, 75, of Edisto Beach, formerly of Rock Hill, passed away May 12, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care in Aiken. He was born on May 12, 1945 in Orangeburg County to Hugh Clarence and Azile Powell Johnson. He was a retired contractor (Island Wide Services of Edisto Beach, LLC), a retired Sheriffs' Deputy having worked in York County and later as a Colleton County Officer on Edisto Beach for 11 years. For many years he was in the car business in Rock Hill, beginning in 1971 at Burns Chevrolet as a Finance and Insurance Manager. He was a volunteer fireman in Charlotte, N.C at Woodlawn Fire Department on Nations Ford Road also for several years as a volunteer and then Volunteer Fire Chief (for over ten years) at Oakdale Fire Department in Rock Hill, S.C. He attended Newberry College, and Piedmond Community College (earning certification as a Fire Fighter and as an Emergency Medical Technician.) He was certified by the Pat Ryan School of Finance and Insurance in Chicago after completing their course of study. He went through his officer training at the Police Academy in Columbia, not once but twice graduating with Honors and The Shooter and Defensive Driving Awards. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lillian M. Johnson. Also, two daughters, Hydie Johnson Quinn (Derrick) of North Augusta, Valerie Johnson Davis (Ron) and a son, James C. "Jace" Johnson, Jr. (Jessie) of Edisto Beach. There are eight grandchildren, Mary Catherine McConnell, Cameron Quinn, Paden Quinn, Caleb Davis (Angela), Wyatt Johnson, Garrett Johnson (their mother, Ericka Tedder-Johnson, Bristol Johnson and Delta Johnson. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Sadie Quinn McConnell and Adalyn- James McConnell. He is also survived by three nieces and two nephews, Rhonda Fender Pruitt, Lee Green McElveen (Bosie), Margaret Green (Lorraine) and two nephews, Sammy Fender (Becky) and Hank Green. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by two sisters, Ann Johnson Fender and Nancie Johnson Green. Due to the times a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.