In Loving Memory Of Our Daddy REV. JAMES C. SUMTER Oct. 12, 1929 ~ Sept. 28, 2017 An empty house, an empty chair, A daddy's love, no longer there, A broken heart, tear filled eyes, Yet, another soul resting in the Lord. Everyone says that time heals everything, After 2 years we still can't stop the tears, The times we shared, The laughs we had, You were mortal but your love was immortal, You will always remain in our hearts. Our Daddy, Gloria, Doris, Arlene, Adrian, Etta, Megan Our Granddaddy & Great Granddaddy
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 28, 2019