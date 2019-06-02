In Loving Memory Of JAMES C."JUG" WEST, SR. November 12, 1934 ~ June 3, 1998 JOYCE MARIE GIBBS June 3, 1954 ~ October 15, 2013 It doesn't take much to remember your smile, the way you laugh, the funny things you said, the hugs, the love, grief will never rob us of you "Jug". Mom, it's your birthday and though your not here, I want to wish you a very Happy Birthday in Heaven. Sadly missed by Martha West, Tonisha, Rochelle, Doris, Jimmy, Annette, Nathaniel, James Jr., Renee and Families.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 3, 2019