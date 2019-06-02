JAMES C. "JUG" WEST Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES C. "JUG" WEST Sr..
In Memoriam
Send Flowers

In Loving Memory Of JAMES C."JUG" WEST, SR. November 12, 1934 ~ June 3, 1998 JOYCE MARIE GIBBS June 3, 1954 ~ October 15, 2013 It doesn't take much to remember your smile, the way you laugh, the funny things you said, the hugs, the love, grief will never rob us of you "Jug". Mom, it's your birthday and though your not here, I want to wish you a very Happy Birthday in Heaven. Sadly missed by Martha West, Tonisha, Rochelle, Doris, Jimmy, Annette, Nathaniel, James Jr., Renee and Families.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.