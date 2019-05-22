James "Jim" Carter Feltner Summerville - James "Jim" Carter Feltner, 85, of Summerville, SC, husband of Martha "Marty" B. Feltner, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Memorial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Jim was born January 15, 1934 in Hyden, KY, a son of the late Taylor W. Feltner and Eva Jean Bowling Feltner. He honorably served in the United States Air Force as a Msgt. Flight Engineer. He was also a Heavy Equipment Operator, singer, musician, and taught himself how to play multiple instruments. He loved landscaping, flower gardens, and fishing. In addition to his wife, Marty, of Summerville, SC, Jim leaves behind his sons, Jeff Feltner, Tim Feltner, and Jamie Feltner, all of Summerville, SC; daughters, Debbie Feltner Smith (Smitty) of Cornville, AZ; Julie Feltner Jones of Charleston, SC, and Michelle Feltner of Summerville, SC; step-children, Sarah Estep Guest (Tim) of Katy, TX, Mike Estep (Eddy) of Huntington, WV, Todd Estep (Brenda) of Summerville, SC, and Terry Estep (Tammy) of Splendora, TX; brothers, John Sheldon Feltner (Tita) of Stephenville, TX, Ronald Feltner (Loretta) of Wooten, KY, Taylor "Junior" Feltner (Carol) of Fall Rock, KY, and John Roland Feltner (Tonya) of Wooten, KY; sisters, Bethel Lee Feltner of Falmouth, KY, Opha Feltner Woods of Hyden, KY, Marie Feltner Mitchell (Lonis) of London, KY, and Katie Ann Feltner of Wooten, KY; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Jim is predeceased by his parents, Taylor and Eva Feltner; a daughter, Donna Marie Feltner; step-mother, Alta Feltner; and two brothers, Walter Feltner, and Raleigh Feltner. Jim had several nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary