James "Jamie" Carter Feltner, Jr. SUMMERVILLE- Jamie Feltner of Summerville passed away on June 20, 2019. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at noon at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC. Jamie was born on February 25, 1964, in Mountain Home, Idaho to James C. Feltner, Sr., and Josephine Sheila Corcoran Gibson. Jamie worked at Robert Bosch from 1982 holding multiple positions there. He proudly served four years on Dorchester County Council. He cherished his friendships and his family. Jamie is survived by his daughters Lauren and Taylor Feltner; his mother, Shelia Gibson and step-father Roger Gibson; and his step-mother, Marty Feltner. He is predeceased by his father, Jim Feltner. He leaves behind his siblings, Jeff Feltner, Debbie Smith (Robert), Tim Feltner, Julie Jones and Michelle Feltner as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces. Although divorced, Jamie maintained a loving relationship with the Wheeler family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church or Dorchester County Mental Health Heros. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019