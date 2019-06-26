Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carter "Jamie" Feltner Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jamie" Carter Feltner, Jr. SUMMERVILLE- Jamie Feltner of Summerville passed away on June 20, 2019. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at noon at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC. Jamie was born on February 25, 1964, in Mountain Home, Idaho to James C. Feltner, Sr., and Josephine Sheila Corcoran Gibson. Jamie worked at Robert Bosch from 1982 holding multiple positions there. He proudly served four years on Dorchester County Council. He cherished his friendships and his family. Jamie is survived by his daughters Lauren and Taylor Feltner; his mother, Shelia Gibson and step-father Roger Gibson; and his step-mother, Marty Feltner. He is predeceased by his father, Jim Feltner. He leaves behind his siblings, Jeff Feltner, Debbie Smith (Robert), Tim Feltner, Julie Jones and Michelle Feltner as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces. Although divorced, Jamie maintained a loving relationship with the Wheeler family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church or Dorchester County Mental Health Heros. Visit our guestbook at



James "Jamie" Carter Feltner, Jr. SUMMERVILLE- Jamie Feltner of Summerville passed away on June 20, 2019. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at noon at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC. Jamie was born on February 25, 1964, in Mountain Home, Idaho to James C. Feltner, Sr., and Josephine Sheila Corcoran Gibson. Jamie worked at Robert Bosch from 1982 holding multiple positions there. He proudly served four years on Dorchester County Council. He cherished his friendships and his family. Jamie is survived by his daughters Lauren and Taylor Feltner; his mother, Shelia Gibson and step-father Roger Gibson; and his step-mother, Marty Feltner. He is predeceased by his father, Jim Feltner. He leaves behind his siblings, Jeff Feltner, Debbie Smith (Robert), Tim Feltner, Julie Jones and Michelle Feltner as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces. Although divorced, Jamie maintained a loving relationship with the Wheeler family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church or Dorchester County Mental Health Heros. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close