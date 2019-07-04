James Chad Caldwell Summerville - James Chad Caldwell, 73, of Summerville, passed away Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019. Chad was born November 29, 1945 in Berkeley County, son of Philip Caldwell and Beatrice Orvin Caldwell. Chad started his career in the Army National Guard and then the SC Wildlife Department. He spent several years working for SLED, which led to opportunities to become a Captain for the North Charleston Police Department. He went on to serve as Chief of Police of North Charleston and Moncks Corner Police Departments. In his spare time, Chad enjoyed working on cars, always staying busy with projects and helping people any way he could. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be sadly missed. Surviving are two daughters- Shannon C. Padgett and her husband, Sam, of North Charleston and Carol Alexander and her husband, Rob of Moncks Corner; a son Wayne Kinard of Goose Creek; seven grandchildren Jeremy Reffitt, Rebecca Padgett, Spencer Alexander, Brennan Alexander, Addison Alexander, Bradley Kinard and Cali Kinard; his former wife Judy Caldwell; several nephews; special friends Camille Peterson and Maurice Rivers. In addition to his parents, Chad is predeceased by a brother Taska Caldwell; sister Gail Perpruner and his first wife Gwen Caldwell. His funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner, Sunday Afternoon, July 7, 2019, at 3 o'clock. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1:30 until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 3, c/o Distressed Officers Fund, 5817 Campbell St., Hanahan, SC 29410. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019