|
|
James Christopher Edwards, Jr. CHARLESTON - Mr. James Christopher Edwards, Jr., 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Gloria LaPrince Edwards, entered into eternal rest at his residence Monday, March 30, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors. Mr. Edwards is also survived by his loving children: Mr. James Christopher Edwards, III of Charleston, SC (Tomette Carr, fiance;), Reverend Brent LaPrince Edwards - Pastor of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, Asheville, NC and Mr. Robbins Ulysses Edwards (Mrs. Christa Eaves Edwards, wife) of Bowie, MD; grandchildren: Ms. Claire Elizabeth Edwards, Mr. Henry James Edwards, Ms. Khyla Porter, Master Robbins Ulysses Edwards, Jr. and Master Aaron Christopher Edwards and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. James Christopher Edwards, Sr. and Mrs. Annabelle Middleton Edwards Gerideau and his brother, Mr. Ulysses Lark. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020