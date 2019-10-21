|
James Claude Britt, Jr. MT. Pleasant - James Claude Britt Jr., 50, passed away on Oct. 16th 2019 surrounded by family in Charleston, South Carolina. James was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 7th, 1969 to the late James and Bobbye Britt. James is lovingly remembered by his wife Tabitha Britt and son Landon Britt of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Tracy Pearce and brother in law David Pierce of Charleston, SC; brother, Hugh Wesley Britt, and sister in law Rebecca Tuggle of Awendaw, SC; nieces, Lauren and Bobbye Foster. James worked as a travel lift operator at Detyens Boatyard for many years. We welcome you to celebrate the life of James Britt on October 27th at 2:00 pm at the Seacoast Chapel in Mt. Pleasant. 750 Long Point Rd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019