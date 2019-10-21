Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmetto Cremation Society
5638 N. Rhett Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29406
843-722-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for James Britt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Claude Britt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Claude Britt Jr. Obituary
James Claude Britt, Jr. MT. Pleasant - James Claude Britt Jr., 50, passed away on Oct. 16th 2019 surrounded by family in Charleston, South Carolina. James was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 7th, 1969 to the late James and Bobbye Britt. James is lovingly remembered by his wife Tabitha Britt and son Landon Britt of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Tracy Pearce and brother in law David Pierce of Charleston, SC; brother, Hugh Wesley Britt, and sister in law Rebecca Tuggle of Awendaw, SC; nieces, Lauren and Bobbye Foster. James worked as a travel lift operator at Detyens Boatyard for many years. We welcome you to celebrate the life of James Britt on October 27th at 2:00 pm at the Seacoast Chapel in Mt. Pleasant. 750 Long Point Rd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmetto Cremation Society
Download Now