Capt. James Claude Rodgers, Jr., USN (Ret.) Goose Creek - Capt. James "Jim" Claude Rodgers, Jr. USN (Ret.), 82, of Goose Creek, husband of Betty Jean "BJ" Rodgers, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at NHC Nursing Facility. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from5 o'clock to 6 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4 o'clock at Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, N. Charleston, SC 29418. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made SC Special Olympics, 5469 Parkers Ferry Rd., Adams Run, SC 29426. Jim was born on April 20, 1937 in Daytona Beach, FL, son of the late James Claude, Sr. and Judith Rodgers Powers. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Mercer University in Macon, GA. He retired as a Captain in the US Navy. His last command was Commanding Officer of the Charleston Naval Station. He enjoyed playing tennis, hunting and fishing. Survivors in addition to his wife BJ are: six daughters: Kristina Rodgers Cishek (Rodger) of James Island, Nancy Sumersett Rodgers of Summerville, Dianne Rodgers Peters (Gordon) of Summerville, Christen Rodgers Wilsgaard (Thomas) of Norway, Ann Marie Rodgers of Goose Creek, and Megan J. Rodgers of Charleston; grandson: Arlen Sumersett; brother: John Rodgers (Sheila) of Young Harris, Georgia; and sister-in-law: Sonja Rodgers of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by brother: Charles Rodgers; and son-in-law: Robbie Sumersett. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019