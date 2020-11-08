James D. McLeod HOLLYWOOD, SC - James "Jimmy " D. McLeod was born 01/16/1948 in Homosassa, FL. He resided in Hollywood, S.C. for 54 years. He proudly served four years in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged. He worked as a subcontractor for SCE&G for 40 years before retiring. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa McLeod, son, Matthew McLeod, grandsons, Daniel and Michael Brown, granddaughters, Kyleigh and Alexis McLeod, brothers, Edward McLeod, Doug and Steve Ashton, sisters, Margaret Parker, Arlene Beacham, Diane Strain, as well as sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews, whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father, James McLeod, mother, Bertie Ashton, sisters, Katherine Stevens, Patricia Shivers and Betty Jean Brown. He will be forever loved and missed by all. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
