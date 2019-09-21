James Daryl (J.D.) Polin SUMMERVILLE - James Daryl Polin, (J.D.), 75, of Summerville, S.C. died Saturday morning at Trident Health Center in North Charleston, S.C. There will be a PRIVATE graveside service Monday September 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Trinity Lutheran, Cemetery, near Elloree, S.C. with Rev. E. LaVaughn Young officiating. Mr. Polin was born October 30, 1943 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of Nina Herring Polin Jones and the late Samuel Milledge Polin, Jr.. Mr. Polin was the widower of Sandra L. Polin. Mr. Polin was retired from CSX Railroad as a switchman/conductor. He was of the Lutheran faith, Railroad Union Member, and a veteran of the Vietnam war. He is survived by his mother; Nina Herring Polin Jones of Easley, S.C, 3 daughters: Karen Nissen (Phillip), North Charleston, S.C. Holley Davis, (James), Summerville, S.C. and Joyce (Noe) Yancor, Summerville, S.C., 2 sisters: Lynne Dyches, Easley, S.C. and Faye Looney, Columbia, S.C., 5 grandchildren: Savannah, Rachel, Ashley, Evelyn, and Ayleen. Friends may call at the residence of Karen Nissen Sunday September 22, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree, S.C. is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019