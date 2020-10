James David McGraw SUMMERVILLE - James David McGraw, 84, a resident in Summerville, SC, died September 10th 2020 from heart difficulties cared for by Hospice and his family at home. "Jim" McGraw, son of Richard and Mae McGraw, Marion, IN, was a loving husband of Roma Isabel "Is" Achor McGraw for sixty-three years, they both graduated from Sweetser High School in Sweetser, IN. An Alumni of Purdue University, Jim graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering 1959. He worked a lifetime career as an executive for Cummins Diesel Engine Company and worked with Cummins on Leeds Avenue in N. Charleston, SC 1973-1979. After retiring from Cummins Jim worked as a consultant, and resided with his wife "Is" in Summerville, SC, 1993 to present. Jim loved playing golf and rarely missed a football game. Jim was a distinguished, intelligent, and quick-witted gentleman who offered his time and talent to his community, church, family, friends, and strangers. 1Cor. 13:4-7 describes Jim McGraw. Jim is survived by his wife ,Roma Isabel "Is" McGraw in Summerville, SC, two daughters, Teri McGraw and Tami McGraw Spaulding, his son-in-law, Daryl Spaulding, two grandsons, Eric and Craig, Eric's wife, Alisha and three great-grandchildren. In memory of Jim McGraw, a Mass Service will be held Saturday October 24, 2020, 3:00 pm at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston