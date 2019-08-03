Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Churchyard
Summerville, SC
View Map
James deLiesseline Mt. Pleasant - James R. deLiesseline "Reggie", 89 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. James was born in Pacolet Mills, SC on May 4, 1930, son of the late Theodore Alonzo deLiesseline and Esther May Comar deLiesseline. James graduated from Summerville High School. After graduation he spent two years as a dental technician for the United States Army. Over the next 40 years, James worked in the import brokerage industry with the Port of Charleston until his retirement. Unable to fully "retire", James went on to work for Avis Car Rental. James was a lifetime member of the Hibernian Society. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. James is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Darby deLiesseline; his brothers, Theodore A. deLiesseline, John Bernard deLiesseline and sister, Margaret Cecile Tompkins. James is survived by his daughters Margaret D. Fairbank and her husband Peyton, of Greensboro, NC and Susan D. Finch of Daniel Island; four grandsons, Scott Fairbank, Ben Fairbank, Jake Finch, and Will Finch, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Wellmore of Daniel Island. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in St. Paul's Anglican Churchyard, Summerville, SC at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019
