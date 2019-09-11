James Diedrich Lubs Charleston - James "Jimmy" Diedrich Lubs, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Louise Donaldson Lubs entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Jimmy was born August 29, 1925, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Herbert L. Lubs and Burness Knox Lubs. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech and served in the U.S. Navy during the World War II. Jimmy was a retired CEO of Unison (American Mutual) Insurance Company where he worked for 45 years. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, The Arion Society and the Carolina Yacht Club. Jimmy was an Honorary Life Member of The Hibernian Society and Life Member of The German Friendly Society. He also served on the board of Citizens and Southern National Bank of South Carolina, The Coastal Community Foundation, The Roper Hospital Foundation Board and The Salvation Army Board. He is survived by his three daughters: Judith L. Long (Chuck) of Charleston, SC, Janet L. Wedewer (Neil) of Alpharetta, GA and Mary Scott Chesnut (Robert) of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren: Charles H. Long, III, Amanda L. Robertson (Brandon), Christopher J. Wedewer (Tina), Jennifer L. Arentsen (Tim), Allison A. Woodward (Brett), J. Logan Eaton (Madison) and Robert L. Eaton; and eight great-grandchildren: Stella Robertson, Morgan Wedewer, Connor Wedewer, Haley Arentsen, Caroline Arentsen, Taylor Arentsen, Peyton Woodward and Spivey Woodward. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or to The German Friendly Society Foundation, 29 Chalmers Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019