James Dingle Goose Creek - Mr. James Willie Dingle of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2020. Mr. Dingle was the husband of Mrs. Maggie Dingle; the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Daisy Lee Dingle; the father of Alvin Lee (Phyllis) Dingle, Joseph (Latonya) Dingle and Jerry (Tearney) Dingle, the brother of Mrs. Carrie Young of Pomona, CA, Mr. Roy Edward (Carrie) Dingle of N. Charleston, SC and Mr. Jesse Dingle of Manning, SC and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The Home Going service for Mr. Dingle will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 12:00 noon in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. The walk through for Mr. Dingle will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the funeral home from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston