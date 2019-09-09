|
Trial Deacon James Dinkins Ladson - The relatives and friends of Trial Deacon James Dinkins are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at The House of God North Union Heights, 2050 Hampton Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Johnson Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Dinkins is survived by his wife, Barbara Joyner Dinkins; children, Chevell Moore, Felisha Gilliard, Kimberly Rollison, Georgeanna (Robert) Curry, Alethia (Kyle) Chambers, Richard Anthony (Latasha) Elliott, Monique Carla (James) Clements, Eric (Shana) Elliott, Carol James and Anthony Glenn James; siblings, General Elder Sarah (Gounzlee) Zeigler, Dollitha (Murphy) Washington, RosaLee Dinkins, Dora (James) Garland, Rebecca (Larry) McKellar, Shirley (Charles) Grandison, Rochell (Eulamae) Dinkins, Nathaniel (Lorraine) Dinkins, Isaac (Gerald) Dinkins and Earl Dinkins; grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Rochell Dinkins and Evelina Hamilton Dinkins; and a daughter, Ellen Lorraine Elliott.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019