James (Jimmy) Dovre Mt. Pleasant - James (Jimmy) Thomas Moore Dovre, 87, of Mount Pleasant, SC, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island. The Rite of Committal will be 11:00 AM Monday at Beaufort National Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Friday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The Rosary will be recited at 6:45 PM Friday. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Jimmy was born January 11, 1932, in Charleston, SC, the youngest child and daughter of the late Arthur Bernard Moore and the late Helen Molony Moore. Prior to birth, Jimmy was named after her grandfather, James Thomas Molony. She is survived by her husband, Alfred (Al) Dovre, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. She is also survived by her twin daughters, Marie Dovre Rabun (Jack Rabun, Jr.) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Cadillac, MI and Ann Moore Dovre of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Jimmy has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Alfred L. Dovre, Jr. (Freddy); one brother, Arthur B. Moore, Jr. and one sister, Ann E. Moore. She was a graduate of Bishop England High School and a devoted Army wife during Al's military career and throughout their loving marriage of 67 years. Jimmy enjoyed extensive traveling abroad including Japan, Germany, Italy, France and her beloved Ireland. Jimmy was a devoted Army wife and mother, always managing numerous homes for her family through out many moves to and from military assignments. After Al's retirement rom active duty, Jimmy and family settled in Mount Pleasant for over the past 40 years. It was here that Jimmy enjoyed crabbing and fishing with family and friends from her dock on Charleston Harbor; a love of which she learned during her childhood, spending the summer months on Sullivan's Island. Jimmy was a dedicated Catholic Christian over her lifetime, reflecting love and inspiration to family and others with whom she had contact. She had a good life, blessed with the love of her husband, children, grands and many friends. Above all, her love and devotion to Jesus Christ! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stella Maris Catholic Church or a . Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019