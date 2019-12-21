Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Metro North Presbyterian Church
109 Central Avenue
Goose Creek, SC

James E. Ashworth Jr.

James E. Ashworth Jr. Obituary
James E. Ashworth, Jr. CSC2, USN (Ret.) Goose Creek - James E. Ashworth, Jr. CSC2, USN (Ret.) 89, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, husband of Annie Reboul Ashworth, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 21, 2019. His memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Metro North Presbyterian Church, 109 Central Avenue, Goose Creek, SC at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. James was born January 24, 1930 in Whitinsville, Massachusetts, son of the late James E. Ashworth, Sr. and Bessie Barlow Ashworth. He and his wife, Annie, were founding members of Metro North Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon Emeritus. James was also a member of MAL Fleet Reserve Association and was a chef extraordinaire. He is survived by his wife, Annie Ashworth, of Goose Creek, SC; two sons, David and Stephen Ashworth; step-son, Shawn Johnson; two step-daughters, Audrey Halverson and Tasha Hoover; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John and Jeff Ashworth; step-brother, Roger Ballou. James was predeceased by his parents; son, Michael Ashworth; and sister, Catherine SanSouci. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to Metro North Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry, 109 Central Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019
