James E. Harrelson, Jr. Ladson - James E. Harrelson, Jr., 69, of Ladson, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 31, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Doodle, as he was known to family and his friends, was born on April 24, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina. He was the son of the late James E Harrelson Sr. and the late Ruby Grainger Harrelson. Doodle was a mechanic with Boeing and an Air Force Veteran. His free time was spent with the people he loved, doing what he loved best; riding his motorcycle down the roads of the Low Country. Stopping along the way to visit with friends, sharing a meal, listening to music and laughing. Doodle was a good friend to many and could make you feel better with just a look. He smiled with every fiber of his being and all that heart and happiness came straight out at you with those beautiful blue eyes. He will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his one and only daughter, Heather Harrelson Golightly and his grandson, Devin Golightly, who were the most important people in his life. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Harrelson of Bonneau, SC. There is no time like the old time when you and I were young. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, INC., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.