James Earl Kirby, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - James Earl Kirby, Sr., 84, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019. His service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. Mount Pleasant CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. Mt. Pleasant, at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. James was born July 24, 1934 in Florence County, South Carolina. He was the youngest of 11 children born to Elias Kirby and Cora Elizabeth Brown Kirby. James was born at his parents' home in rural Florence County, in an area known as Kirbytown, near Olanta and Timmonsville. James had a lifelong love of cars, motorcycles and speed and drove race cars competitively for a short time. He worked his way up the corporate ladder at SCE&G during his 33 year career, retiring as a senior claims agent. He is survived by his son, James E. Kirby, Jr. (Orie); grandson, Jonathan M. Kirby (Lisa); granddaughter, Jamie M. Owen (Matthew); two step-grandchildren, Malcolm Sands Jenkins and Grayson E. Daniels (Drew) ; sister, Inez K. Crowell; six great-grandchildren; and sixteen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Lyra Anderson Kirby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464.