James Edward "Jimmy" Armstrong Sr.

James "Jimmy" Edward Armstrong, Sr. GRAY COURT, SC - James "Jimmy" Edward Armstrong, Sr., 78, of Gray Court passed away at his home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Jimmy, a 1958 graduate of Gray Court-Owings High School, U.S. Army veteran, a longtime employee of Vulcan Materials, and known to many Upstate race fans as "Little Red". He was a member of the Gray Court-Owings Historical Society, Co-founder of Gray Court's Pioneer Day, and member of Dials United Methodist Church. He gave an 1800's log cabin to the Joe Adair Center for children in Laurens to benefit S.C. history. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sarah Jane Limehouse Armstrong; a son, James Edward Armstrong, Jr. and Jennifer (wife) of Anderson; one beloved "Little fella" grandson, James Edward Armstrong, III; and one special cousin, Rose Blackstone. He is predeceased by his mother, Ethel Armstrong and sister in-law, Ginger Limehouse Henton. A celebration of Jimmy's life will be 3pm Sunday at Dials United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Forest Mixon and Rev. Gene Curry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2-3pm. Memorials may be made to Dials United Methodist Church 11828 Highway 101 South Gray Court, SC 29645. Fletcher Funeral Service Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019
