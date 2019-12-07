Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ernest Butler


1934 - 2019
James Ernest Butler Obituary
James Ernest Butler Charleston - James Ernest Butler, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Hilda Pierce Butler entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 4, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Palmetto Community Church, 1965 Bees Ferry Road at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. James was born September 27, 1934 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, son of the late Doc Alvin Butler and Euris Wall Butler. He was a retired U.S. Army Sgt. First Class. He is survived by his son, Donald H. Jones and Angela of Pamlico, SC; daughter, Yvonne Garvin and husband Larry M. Garvin of Hollywood, SC; brother, A.Q Butler of Auburn, GA; two sisters, Charlotte Smith of Oakwood, GA and Sue Turner of Auburn, GA; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Walter Raymond Jones and grandson Joshua Jones In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palmetto Community Church, 1965 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC, 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019
