James Eugene Boyd KIAWAH ISLAND, SC - James Eugene Boyd, 74, of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, passed away on September 18, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 11:00, at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A reception will follow in Hanahan Hall. Jim was born May 25, 1945, in Arlington, Virginia and grew up in Atlanta, GA. He was the son of Clarence Eugene Boyd and Susan Hippey Boyd. He graduated Marist School and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN. He was a territorial sales manager in the consumer products division of Scott Paper Company and later retired from a leading food brokerage company in Atlanta. Jim was an avid golfer and also enjoyed painting and reading. Particularly important in his life were his six grandchildren, all of whom he fished and golfed with on Kiawah Island. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances Martin Boyd and daughters Kathy Grissom (James) of Winston-Salem, NC and Julie Frost (Luke) of Charleston, SC and grandchildren Andrew, Jonathan, Jack, William, Witt and Lucy. Also surviving is sister Susan Boyd Hodgson (Peter) of Athens, GA, and two nephews, McCullough and Alan Hodgson. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Church Cathedral Music program, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or Kiawah Conservancy, 80 Kestral Court, Kiawah Island, SC 29455. Visit our guestbook at



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019

