James F. Corbin SUMMERVILLE - James F. Corbin, 85, died June 17th, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Corbin was born December 22, 1933 in Hampton, SC. He was a graduate of Newberry College and also served in the United States Air Force. James is retired from Robert Bosch. He is survived by one brother, Kenneth Corbin, one stepson Bruce (Vilma) Owens, three daughters Debi (Archie) Gray, Pamela (Meredith) Cahoon, and Julie Martin. James also has 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation Services at 5:00pm on June 29th, 2019. 281 Treeland Drive Ladson, SC 29456. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019