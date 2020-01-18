|
|
James F. Kennedy MT. PLEASANT - Jim Kennedy, 85,of Largo, Fla., died January 8 2020, at Roper Hospice Cottages, Mount Pleasant, SC. Burial will be held Friday, January 24, at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC, at 12:00 pm. Jim was Born May 11,1934, in Huntington W.VA., to Frank J. Kennedy and Iva Ramsey Kennedy. He was the next to youngest of nine children. Jim retired from the Air Force where he spent most of his career stationed at Charleston Air Force Base. He moved to Largo, Fla., in May 1999 to July 2019. Survivors include a sister, four sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020