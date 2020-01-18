Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Beaufort, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Kennedy Obituary
James F. Kennedy MT. PLEASANT - Jim Kennedy, 85,of Largo, Fla., died January 8 2020, at Roper Hospice Cottages, Mount Pleasant, SC. Burial will be held Friday, January 24, at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC, at 12:00 pm. Jim was Born May 11,1934, in Huntington W.VA., to Frank J. Kennedy and Iva Ramsey Kennedy. He was the next to youngest of nine children. Jim retired from the Air Force where he spent most of his career stationed at Charleston Air Force Base. He moved to Largo, Fla., in May 1999 to July 2019. Survivors include a sister, four sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -