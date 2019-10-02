|
James F. McMullen, Sr. Charleston - James F. "Jim" McMullen, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died a peaceful death on October 1, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. James F. McMullen, Sr. are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in St. Joseph's Family Life Center. Jim was born on July 15, 1935, in Conneaut Lake, PA to Dr. Edward C. McMullen and Leona Keiser. Jim later moved to Oil City, PA, with his family. He attended school in Oil City and graduated in 1953. In high school, he played saxophone and clarinet in the marching band. Jim was also a member of the pep band. He was married on May 3, 1958, to Romaine Mealy at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leeper, PA. Jim and Romaine had four children: Susan Sherrod, of Charleston; James Francis Jr., of Mexico; Ann Romaine Robinson (Bill) of Gifford, PA and Scott Lee (Sarah) of Kansas City. He had 6 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Marilyn and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Phillip James, Ann's son; and Sue's husband, Michael; his brother, Edward McMullen and a brother-in-law, Donald Grogan. Jim's life was a full one. He worked at Mellon Bank and retired to Charleston, SC. His love of music guided him through 35 years of service to the Lord. Jim played pipe organ at St. Stephen's Catholic Church and Calvary Lutheran Church in Charleston. Also, he served in his music ministry by singing in the Choir at Blessed Sacrament Church for many years and was a member of St. Joseph's Parish. Jim followed in his mother's footsteps with his love of gardening and greenhouse gardening. He also enjoyed his dogs, Willie, Pal, Buddy I, Shorty Mac and Buddy, II. He was often seen playing with his children when they were young. Jim built snow runs for sleds and snow discs and never tired of cries of "Push me again, Dad" He loved swimming and took his family to nearby swimming sites such as Sandy Lake, Lake Erie and Lolita. He loved the beach. Jim was also known to take the children on hikes to give Romaine much needed breaks on Sunday afternoons. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019