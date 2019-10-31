|
|
James F. Owen, Jr. Summerville - James F. Owen Jr., 76, of Summerville, husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Owen passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 2 o'clock. Inurnment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75231 or 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL. James was born on January 7, 1943 in Summerville, SC, son of the late James F., Sr. and Virginia Mae Carter Owen. He graduated from Harleyville Ridgeville High School class of 1961. He was a member of Ridgeville Baptist Church. Survivors include: step-son, Stephen Owen (Jan) of Charlotte, NC; step-granddaughter: Brittany Owen of Charlotte, NC; six siblings: Hunter C. Owen, George E. Owen, Harriett Ramsey (Wayne), Robbie M. Owen (Kathleen), Kaye Owen, and Ronald D. Owen (Jean) all of Ridgeville; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019