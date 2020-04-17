|
|
James Flowers, Sr. Charleston - Mr. James Flowers, Sr., 70, of North Charleston, entered into eternal life on Sunday, April 12, 2020. The relatives of Mr. Flowers will celebrate his life at a private graveside service on Monday, April 20, 2020. Mr. Flowers will be sadly missed by his sons: Patrick "Sam", Kevin "Tiny"(Jametrial) and James "JJ" (Shunna) Flowers; his daughter, Lettice Goodwin; sisters: Marlene Flowers (David) Williams and Jerroldine Simmons; former companion, Ruth Goodwin; and two adopted daughters: Kimberly Goodwin and Tomekia Flowers-Fyall. Mr. Flowers was a member of Calvary AME Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangments made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020