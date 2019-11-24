James Folline Smith CHARLESTON - J. Folline Smith fell asleep in death November 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Folline was born February 7, 1951 in Atlanta, Georgia to Robert Atmar Smith, II and Catherine Whaley Holt. He was a retired salesman who graduated from the College of Charleston in 1974. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Lucy Whaley LaRoche Smith, five children: Jennifer Whaley Wall, J. Follin Smith, Jr., Rebecca Jenkins LaRoche Smith, Rachel LaRoche Santos Brown, and Elizabeth Lorraine Ellis, and seven grandchildren: Susanna, Emma, Micah, Mason, Sara, Susan, and Jacob. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert Atmar Smith, III and survived by siblings Catherine "Kits" Jones and John Holt Smith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 1pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 3312 Bonanza Rd, Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 25, 2019